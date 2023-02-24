PF arrests accused of millionaire fraud against Caixa

Last night (23), the Federal Police (PF) arrested a man accused of committing fraud against state bank Caixa. The 44-year-old foreigner was trying to flee the country through the Assis Brazil border post, in Acre.

The post gives access to the territory of Peru through a binational bridge and is very close to the triple border between Brazil, Peru and Bolivia.

According to the PF, yesterday’s arrest is a result of operations launched between April 2020 and November 2022, which targeted a criminal organization that committed fraud against Caixa to carry out irregular withdrawals and transfers, in addition to illegally benefiting from the Emergency Aid of federal government. The scheme would have harmed hundreds of victims and caused damage of R$ 1.5 million.

The foreigner arrested yesterday had a false identity document and more than $2,000 in cash. He was taken to the Federal Police Station in Epitaciolândia (AC) and will be forwarded to the Fluminense prison system.