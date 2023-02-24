Santos and Flamengo open the 2023 edition of the Brazileiro Feminino

Santos and Flamengo will kick off the main competition on the national women’s football calendar. Starting at 8 pm (Brasília time) this Friday (24), the Sereias da Vila and the Girls from Gávea will face off in Vila Belmiro in the opening match of Série A1 of the Brazilian Women’s Championship.

For Santos, this game will mark the beginning of the 2023 season. Sereias da Vila has already participated in nine opportunities in the national competition, which they already won in 2017. However, in 2022, the campaign was only average, finishing the first phase in ninth place .

the training of #SereiasDaVila this Wednesday! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LGa71G8XDK — Mermaids of the Village (@SereiasDaVila) February 23, 2023

Now, the goal is to fight for the title again. And for this, the team was reinforced with ten athletes: goalkeeper Jully, lateral Giovana, defenders Adriana Sachs, Kelly and Luciana Ortega, midfielder Yaya and forwards Bianca Gomes, Fabi Simões, Jourdan Ziff and Taina Maranhão. However, the hopes for goals continue to focus on the experienced Cristiane, who stood out from Santos last season.

“When I have a really good year, I always hope to maintain the same level for the following year. And when I take the field, I always try to do my best, whether it’s scoring goals or distributing assists, but the focus will always be the title”, says Cristiane.

Mama Chris! 📸 pic.twitter.com/qvFCth8PnK — Mermaids of the Village (@SereiasDaVila) February 23, 2023

Flamengo, on the other hand, arrives at the confrontation after a campaign of ups and downs in the women’s Super Cup of Brazil. The girls from Gávea made their debut in the competition with a 10-0 thrashing of Ceará and beat Real Brasília 3-2 in the semifinals, but lost 4-1 to Corinthians in the final.

Despite the final setback, this campaign served to show that Flamengo’s main virtue is the attack, in which names such as Giovanna Crivelari and Argentinian Sole Jaimes emerge.

In the last edition of the Brazilian, the Gávea team reached the quarterfinals, a stage in which they were beaten by Internacional. The Gurias Coloradas stopped only in the big decision, against Corinthians.

Domain of Timão’s Brabas

The Brazilian starts with some favorites. The first is Palmeiras, champion of the last edition of Libertadores Feminina and who stopped in the semifinals of the last edition of the national competition. There is also no way not to mention Internacional, last year’s finalist.

But it is Corinthians who can be named as the big favorite. In addition to triumphing in the first national women’s football competition in 2023, the Brabas do Timão are trying for the fourth consecutive championship, after winning in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In addition, with the 2018 title, the Parque São Jorge team leads the list of winners of the Brazilian Feminine, with four conquests.

form of dispute

The competition has 16 participants in the first phase. Of these, the top eight advance to the quarterfinals, stage from which the remaining teams face each other in round trip matches until the big decision.