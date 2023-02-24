UN General Assembly passes new resolution to end war

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved today (23) a new resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. The text was approved by 141 votes. Another 32 countries voted against the resolution and seven abstained. Brazil was the only country in the Brics (an economic bloc also made up of Russia, China, India and South Africa) to vote in favor. The approval took place on the eve of the conflict’s one-year anniversary.

The resolution as a whole calls for an end to the war, respect for Ukrainian sovereignty, the physical integrity of civilians and international conventions regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. The text also calls on both parties and the international community to seek ways to mediate peace, in addition to emphasizing that the end of the war would strengthen international harmony and security.

The document also points out the effects of war on food, energy and nuclear security, calling for an immediate solution in accordance with the principles set out in the UN Charter, the treaty that established the United Nations. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for those responsible for war crimes to face international prosecution.

Before voting on the resolution, at the opening of the session, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, highlighted the effects of the war. He said that 40% of Ukrainians need humanitarian aid and that the dispute has already left 8,000 dead. The document has no legal force, only political weight.

Russia has criticized the stance of Western countries. For the Russians, the crisis is being spurred on by the West which, in their view, has been conducting a “hybrid war” that has triggered a food crisis. In Moscow‘s view, the approved resolution will not help end the conflict. There is, according to them, a growing “Russophobia”. Russia also claims that the sanctions imposed on the country hit developing countries hardest.

Brazil

Brazil has tried to show a balanced position on the subject and avoids taking decisions that put the country in the war. The Brazilian government’s position, for example, is not to send ammunition to Ukrainian army tanks. In President Lula’s assessment, the measure would be understood as Brazil‘s participation in the war.

Brazil even suggested to the UN the inclusion of a paragraph that calls for the end of hostilities between the two countries. The Minister of International Relations, Mauro Vieira, considered this stance important on the international scene.

Brazil‘s stance is being welcomed by Russia, which sees the Brics partner as a potential mediator. For Moscow, Brazil‘s stance is worthy of respect, for resisting US appeals to directly support the Ukrainian army.