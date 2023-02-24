Mais Médicos group will go to Yanomami land in March

Next month, 14 doctors from the Mais Médicos program will attend the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima. This information was provided by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, interviewed on the program A Voz do Brazil, this Thursday (23). According to the minister, the group will go to the territory from March 14. Afterwards, five more professionals will join the team.

“First, they prepare for a week to get to know reality better and act more appropriately”, explained Nísia Trindade. “This is a permanent action,” she added.

SUS National Force

The minister also pointed out that the Yanomami, especially the children, are already showing an improvement in their health as a result of the emergency assistance provided by the National Force of the SUS. “We already have children going from the most serious situation to a situation of recovery,” she said.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, one month after the decree of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) in the Yanomami territory, 78% of the children assisted have gone from severe to moderate malnutrition. In total, more than 5,000 medical consultations were provided to indigenous people during the period.

Most of the assistance takes place at the base centers in the regions of Auaris, Surucucu and Missão Catrimani. Patients in the most serious situation are taken to hospitals in Boa Vista.

The diseases diagnosed among the indigenous people are malnutrition, pneumonia, acute diarrhea, malaria and tuberculosis. According to experts, most are preventable and can be treated.