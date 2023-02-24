Vasco defeats Trem and advances to the second phase of the Copa do Brazil

Vasco advanced to the second phase of the Copa do Brazil after thrashing Trem by 4-0, on Thursday night (23) at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

With clear technical superiority, the team from São Januário started the match betting on the balls raised in the area, especially from the right winger Gabriel Pec in the direction of the center forward Pedro Raul.

But the first goal of the match came from the other side, from the left. In the 13th minute, 18-year-old Erick Marcus received the ball near the sideline and advanced towards the goal. He got rid of two opponents with speed dribbling and hit hard to overcome goalkeeper Redson.

Vasco continued forcing the attack, against an opponent that showed little. With that, he managed to expand in the 28th minute, when lateral Lucas Piton crossed and Pedro Raul, with great freedom, anchored the ball from his chest to the bottom of the goal.

However, the most beautiful move of the match came after the break. Veteran Nenê hit a beautiful shot from outside the area, in the 15th minute, and the ball hit the crossbar before dying in the back of the goal. A great goal from the 41-year-old midfielder. In added time, Jair scored Vasco’s fourth in a penalty kick.

The night was also one of joy for Santos fans. Thanks to a header by defender Joaquim, Peixe beat Ceilândia 1-0 to advance in the national competition.

Other results:

São Luiz 1 x 0 Juventude

Humaitá 0 x 3 Coritiba

Vitória-ES 0 x 1 Remo