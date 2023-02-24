Federal base in indigenous village is target of attack by miners

A federal base located in the village of Palimiú, in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, was attacked by miners in the early hours of yesterday (22). This information is provided by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), in a note released tonight (23). The attack justified a request submitted to the Federal Police (PF) for security reinforcements at the site.

The attacked space serves to block the entry of clandestine vessels in the territory and completed only two weeks of operation. As reported by Ibama, armed prospectors broke through the blockade set up on the Uraricoera River and fired at Ibama agents who boarded one of the vessels. The inspectors retaliated. In the shootout, one of the garimpeiros, whose name was not disclosed, was injured and detained by the PF. He remained hospitalized until Thursday night.

The criminals went down the river in seven boats called “voadeiras”, 12 meters each, loaded with cassiterite, a metal whose demand has increased. The shipment was identified by drones operated by Ibama inspectors. After the attack, the criminals fled.

Security at the control base is carried out by agents of the National Public Security Force, the Federal Highway Police and Ibama. Last Monday (20), the base gained a structure of steel cables and, since then, according to Ibama, no loaded boat has gone towards the mines.

For the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, this is a programmed criminal attack. “All those who try to break through the blockade will be arrested. Ending illegal mining is President Lula’s determination”, he added.

In May 2021, a series of raids by miners began in the Palimiú region, who fired firearms and launched gas bombs. The group of invaders even fired at a PF team that went to help the Yanomami. The place has a population of about 1 thousand inhabitants.