Northeast Cup: Náutico beats Vitória in Barradão

Náutico showed strength in the Copa do Nordeste by defeating Vitória by 3 to 2, in the middle of the Barradão stadium, in Salvador, on the night of this Thursday (23), and assumed the vice-leadership of Group B with ten points . Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, complicated its situation in the competition with the setback, as it occupies only the sixth position in Group A with two points.

Playing at home, Vitória needed just two minutes to open the scoring. Osvaldo received the ball in the area for elevation and was free to dominate and hit goalkeeper Vágner. At 11, Timbu tied with a header by Jean Mangabeira after a corner kick by Kayon. However, the Rubro-Negro returned to the advantage again at 18, with Thiago Lopes.

In the final stage, Náutico assumed a more aggressive posture in search of the turnaround. And this game proposal paid off, as the visitors tied at 14 minutes, thanks to Railan’s own goal, and reached the turnaround at 30 minutes, with Victor Ferraz heading in.

Also for the 5th round of the competition, Atlético-BA beat Campinense by 2-1 at Carneirão.