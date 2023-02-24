Another 2.7 million people will be able to withdraw salary allowance from April

More than 2.7 million workers will be able to withdraw the 2021 wage bonus starting in April. Dataprev, the state-owned company responsible for registering workers, carried out new data processing that resulted in the release of the benefit to more people this year.

The list of new beneficiaries will be available from April 5th. Those who were born from January to June or have the final digit of the Pasep from 0 to 3 will receive it on April 17. For other workers, the salary bonus will be released according to the original calendar.

With the measure, the number of beneficiaries of the salary bonus from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Training Program (Pasep) jumps from 22 million to R$ 24.7 million in 2023. The salary bonus began to be paid on the last 15th, for workers born in January and February.

In a note, the Ministry of Labor and Employment reported that the data reprocessing included workers with data conflicts on the list, such as more than one PIS/Pasep registration declared by employers or differences identified by the Federal Revenue. Since last year, company statements to e-Social have been used as a source for granting salary bonuses, along with the traditional Annual Social Information List (Rais).

According to the ministry, the change improved the identification of divergences in the Federal Revenue and streamlined the procedure. This is because the correction of the data by the employer or the worker happens automatically, based on the crossing of information.

The worker will be able to request an appeal from April 5th through the service channels of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, at the units of the Regional Labor Superintendencies or by e-mail: [email protected] (replacing the digits uf by abbreviation of the worker’s State of domicile).

Benefit

The salary bonus of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers registered with the PIS or Pasep for at least five years. Those who formally worked for at least 30 days in 2021 receive the allowance now, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

For civil servants, military personnel and employees of state-owned companies, enrolled in Pasep, the release occurs by Banco do Brazil, on the same dates as the PIS. In both cases, PIS and Pasep, the money will be available until December 28th. After this period, the resources return to the government’s cash.

Check the original release schedule

Workers of the private initiative that receive by Caixa Econômica Federal:

BIRTH MONTH PAY DAY January and February February 15th March and April March, 15 May and June April 17th July and August 15th May september and october 15th of June November and December July 17th

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brazil: