TJRJ registered 21 cases of violence against women at the RJ carnival

An initiative by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro made it possible to create a protocol for dealing with cases of violence against women during parades at the Sambódromo, in a dedicated space for complaints. In all, the Sambódromo post provided 21 assistances. In four days of parade at the Sambódromo, 19 people were taken to audiences.

The crimes ranged from serious bodily injury, light bodily injury and crime against the popular economy, in addition to the case of racial injury. The president of the Court of Justice, Judge Ricardo Cardozo, stated that the operation of the post “showed that the Judiciary is attentive and vigilant” in the face of occurrences recorded in major events such as the parade of samba schools.

The station will reopen this Saturday (25) during the Champions’ parade at the Sambódromo. A judge will be responsible for assisting the women.

Racism

The support center for the Supporters and Major Events Court, installed in Sector 11 of the Sambódromo during the four days of the parades, was essential for the solution of a possible case of racial slurs registered by a security employee. She prohibited the entry of two people without credentials to access the tribunes.

The victim was assisted by Judge Renata Guarino, coordinator of the shifts, after an employee of the Rio Tourism Company (Riotur) ended up accused of assaulting and offending the security employee. In addition to being punched, the woman said she was called a “monkey”. Through a precautionary measure, the accused was banned from entering Avenida Marquês de Sapucaí and his credentials were withheld for the remainder of Carnival.

violence on holiday

The Fogo Cruzado Institute carried out a mapped survey during the Carnival period, indicating that in the metropolitan region of Rio there were 22 shootings between 6 pm on Friday (17) and noon on Ash Wednesday (22). In all, 33 people were shot during that period, of which nine died and 24 were injured.

The Rio de Janeiro capital recorded the highest number of shootings, with 13 shootouts and three deaths. The cities of Magé, Nova Iguaçu, São João de Meriti and Queimados, in Baixada Fluminense, had a total of six people killed and 24 injured during the carnival. The municipality of São Gonçalo, the second electoral college in the state, in the metropolitan region recorded two shootings with one dead and two injured.

According to the regional coordinator of the Fogo Cruzado Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Nhanga, the authorities must think of ways to reduce the presence of weapons on the streets of the state. “Carnival is a period of leisure, but whoever walks the streets armed all year round will also walk around armed during Carnival. This must be a constant concern of the authorities: how can we reduce the circulation of weapons in the state?”.

According to him, on long holidays the problem increases. “Cities are busier, there is more crowding and the damage can be greater. Carnival is very important for Rio de Janeiro and its population deserves to enjoy it safely.”