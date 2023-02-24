Dollar drops to R$5.13, driven by the foreign market

On a day of external optimism, the dollar fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the month. The stock market recovered after two consecutive declines, driven by Petrobras shares.

The commercial dollar ended this Thursday (23) sold at R$ 5.136, down R$ 0.033 (-0.64%). The price started the day on a high, rising to R$5.18 around 10:30 am, but retreated after the opening of the North American market. At the low of the day, around 12:00, it fell to R$ 5.12.

The US currency is at its lowest level since February 2, when it was at R$5.04. The currency rose 1.16% in February, but has accumulated a drop of 2.73% in 2023.

In the stock market, the day was marked by recovery. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 107,593 points, up 0.41%. The indicator had a volatile day, alternating highs and lows, but ended with gains supported by Petrobras shares, the most traded on the stock exchange.

The oil company’s ordinary shares (with votes at a shareholders’ meeting) rose by 3.73%. Preferred shares (with preference in the distribution of dividends) appreciated 3.07%

*With information from Reuters Agency