Tickets for Rio Carnival Champions Parade are sold out

The parade of champions, which will take place on the night of next Saturday (25), with the presentation of the best ranked samba schools in the 2023 carnival, will have a full house again. This Thursday morning (23) tickets for some chairs in Sector 12 of the Sambódromo were already sold out.

The seats, worth BRL 160 each, were available to the public on the Total Access website, and the buyer could pay by credit card or PIX, with additional fees.

In the middle of the morning, the sale of tickets for the special stands and popular ones was resumed, which had started yesterday (22), but, according to the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa), in the afternoon they were also sold out. . In this case, the purchase of tickets was only through the on-site system. The buyer had to go to the Central Liesa sales stand, which is located behind Sector 11 of the Sambódromo. Only cash payment was accepted.

In the special bleachers of the even sectors, the ticket price was R$ 200 and in the popular bleachers, R$ 10. Tickets for the official parades, on the Sunday and Monday of Carnival, were also sold out.

On Saturday night, the parade will be in reverse order of the official standings. The first to enter the Passarela do Samba will be Academicos do Grande Rio, which was in sixth place. Next, Mangueira, in fifth place; Beija-Flor, ranked fourth; Vila Isabel, third place; Viradouro, runner-up; and, finally, the champion, Imperatriz Leopoldinense.