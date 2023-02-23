STF maintains ban on the use of asbestos in the country

The justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided today (23) to maintain the Court’s decision that prohibits the extraction, industrialization, commercialization and distribution of chrysotile asbestos in the country.

Most justices rejected the motion for clarification that requested the suspension of the effects of the Court’s decision of August 2017, which declared unconstitutional an article of Federal Law 9.055/1995, which allows the controlled use of the material.

At the time, when declaring it unconstitutional, the Court did not determine that the commercialization of the material was prohibited throughout the country, which ended up creating an impasse between state laws, as some states had specific laws prohibiting its use and others did not.

In November of the same year, the STF decided to prohibit the use of chrysotile asbestos throughout the country. The decision was taken to solve problems that arose after the declaration of unconstitutionality of the federal norm.

Because it is not flammable and quite resistant, asbestos is mainly used for the manufacture of tiles and water tanks. Entities that defend the banning of asbestos argue that studies prove that the substance is carcinogenic and causes damage to the environment.