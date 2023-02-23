Mineiro: Cruzeiro wins to continue dreaming of classification

Cruzeiro defeated Caldense by 2 to 1, this Thursday afternoon (23) at the Ronaldão stadium, in Poços de Caldas, and maintained its chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the Campeonato Mineiro.

The three points obtained this Thursday left Raposa with a total of 11, reassuming the leadership of Group C. Veterana also remains with classification possibilities even with the setback, as it occupies the vice-leadership of Group B with four points.

At 16 minutes of the first half, Daniel Júnior opened the scoring for Cruzeiro. At 36 minutes, in a penalty kick, Bruno Rodrigues increased the visitors’ advantage. At 18 of the final stage Patrick still discounted for Caldense with a great goal from bicycle, but the final victory really belonged to Raposa.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

