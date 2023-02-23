Mineiro: Cruzeiro wins to continue dreaming of classification

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Cruzeiro defeated Caldense by 2 to 1, this Thursday afternoon (23) at the Ronaldão stadium, in Poços de Caldas, and maintained its chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the Campeonato Mineiro.
✅ Another victory away from home!
⚽️ Now we’re going in search of the vacancy against Democrata-SL.
📸 @Staff_images pic.twitter.com/ZMOXeZYjb3
— Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) February 23, 2023
The three points obtained this Thursday left Raposa with a total of 11, reassuming the leadership of Group C. Veterana also remains with classification possibilities even with the setback, as it occupies the vice-leadership of Group B with four points.
At 16 minutes of the first half, Daniel Júnior opened the scoring for Cruzeiro. At 36 minutes, in a penalty kick, Bruno Rodrigues increased the visitors’ advantage. At 18 of the final stage Patrick still discounted for Caldense with a great goal from bicycle, but the final victory really belonged to Raposa.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report