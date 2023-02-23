MP says he had already alerted São Sebastião city hall about risks

Before the tragedy caused by the rains last weekend on the north coast of São Paulo, which caused the death of at least 50 people, the Special Action Group for Environmental Protection (Gaema), of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, had filed 42 public civil actions seeking to enact interventions in 52 risk areas in São Sebastião (SP). This is what the Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, informed.

According to the attorney, these actions tried to enact interventions in the region as a way to reduce risks to city residents. “We need to adapt to changing times and protect people,” said Sarrubbo, referring to extreme weather-related events.

In one of these documents, obtained by the Brazil Agency and prepared in March 2021, Gaema already reinforced that the Barra do Sahy region, where the rains left a trail of destruction last weekend, was a “true tragedy announced” since the occupation of the hills was installed in a way unorganized on the limits of the Serra do Mar State Park, in a region very susceptible to landslides and landslides.

“In this sense, the images attached to the technical opinion illustrate the effective risks of irregular occupation of the area, which has abandoned or damaged houses due to movements of the land due to the development of landslide phenomena”, wrote Gaema in the document sent to the city ​​hall.

frozen area

The irregular occupation of Vila do Sahy, built between the hills of the Barra do Sahy neighborhood, in São Sebastião, began in the 90s after the native forest was suppressed for the construction, expansion and improvement of the Rio-Santos Highway, a name that it takes place on a stretch of the BR-101 that borders the coasts of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

This village, inhabited mainly by a low-income population with high social vulnerability, is located in a frozen area, that is, the construction of new occupations in the area should not be allowed. This freezing determination was made in 2009, when the city hall signed a conduct adjustment term (TAC) with the Public Ministry.

“The maintenance of the frozen core, in the area and in the form in which it is found, is a true tragedy announced, which, it should be noted, has already materialized in the area of ​​other frozen cores, on several occasions over the last few years, in the municipality of São Sebastião, according to information widely known to the public and disseminated in the national press”, wrote Gaema in 2021.

However, due to lack of inspection by the municipal administration, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the occupation of this area has grown in recent years, driven by the development of mega-projects in the region, such as the duplication of the Tamoios Highway and the exploration of the pre-salt layer. . As a result, an unskilled workforce destined to work in these mega-projects began to settle more and more in São Sebastião, a city nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Serra do Mar State Park and which has a shortage of areas to be busy.

“The historical images of the occupation at the site allow us to verify the permanent and constant expansion of the disorderly occupation in Barra do Sahy, which evidences the absence of inspection by the municipality of São Sebastião and the non-exercise of the inspection police power to avoid the damages urban and environmental practices practiced as a result of human occupation”, says the document.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, this irregular occupation took place in all neighborhoods of São Sebastião and mainly aimed at “real estate speculation in beach areas and occupation of priority preservation areas”.

“This state of affairs, multiplied countless times, generates what has been witnessed in the municipality of São Sebastião over the last 20 years, where there are 102 centers of disordered occupation, essentially made up of low-income people who migrated from other regions of the country. country, with Frozen Nucleus No. 31, known as ‘Vila Sahy’, yet another example of the problem experienced in the municipality, given the deliberate omission of municipal managers”, says the document.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, a civil inquiry was instituted for each nucleus of irregular occupation in the city and, since 1996, the body has been demanding the municipal administration for land regularization. Which until now has not been fulfilled by the municipal administrators who have succeeded in the city.

A Brazil Agency sought the municipal government to express its views on these actions that were prepared and forwarded by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but have not yet received a response.

Tragedy

The rains that hit the municipalities of the north coast of São Paulo last weekend are among the greatest tragedies in the history of the state of São Paulo. It was also the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, reaching 682 millimeters in Bertioga and 626 millimeters in São Sebastião, in the 24-hour period.

The hardest hit region was Barra do Sahy, in São Sebastião, where slopes collapsed and houses and people were buried. One person died in Ubatuba and at least 49 people died in São Sebastião. Work to search for the missing continues to be carried out in São Sebastião.

After the tragedy, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informed that it will investigate possible responsibilities of the Public Power and investigate whether there was an omission by the authorities in the removal of residents from risk areas. In addition, the government announced that it will install warning sirens for landslides in risk areas.