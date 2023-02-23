São Paulo government announces installation of sirens in risky locations

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said this Thursday (23rd), that sirens will be installed in places where there is a risk of landslides and flooding in cities on the north coast of the state. Last weekend, the region was heavily hit by a storm that left at least 50 dead and more than 3,000 homeless and displaced.

The action is part of a package of emergency and long-term measures for the region. The announcement was made after a meeting with state secretaries and representatives of companies linked to the government of São Paulo, such as Sabesp, the Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE), the Housing and Urban Development Company (CDHU) and the Roads Department ( DER), at the Municipal Theater of São Sebastião, the municipality that suffered the most from the storms.

Another announced measure is the purchase of new meteorological radars by the Government of São Paulo. According to the government, the plan is to exchange the equipment currently used for more modern and technological models. In addition, new instruments will be positioned on the coast of São Paulo to improve the meteorological forecasting capacity in the area.

The governor also announced the creation of a discipline called Civil Defense and First Aid in schools. In addition, a school that was destroyed by landslides in São Sebastião will be rebuilt by the state government. Another seven teaching units that are serving as shelters for displaced people should have classes resumed on March 6th. The Secretary of Education will provide tutoring and distance learning classes for children who missed classes.

Tarcísio also highlighted the Vilas de Passagem project, which will build townhouses that can be built quickly to accommodate the homeless and displaced by the heavy rains that hit the region, in partnership with the private sector. In partnership with city halls, the governor also announced the construction of permanent houses by the Housing and Urban Development Company (CDHU) on land in the municipality.

road recovery

On highways, the recovery process begins with emergency measures, to make the roads more trafficable, and then moves on to the structural recovery phase. The state government informed that the Mogi-Bertioga Highway was contracted for works to recover the road, with a forecast of six months of work and the possibility of partial release in two months. Rio-Santos is already cleared for traffic.