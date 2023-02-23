Verstappen stays on top at the start of Formula 1 pre-season

Formula 1 kicked off three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday, with Red Bull’s two-time world champion Max Verstappen at the top.

The 25-year-old Dutchman led the morning time classification at Sakhir, although the teams were focused on aerodynamic tests with rakes (grids) attached to the cars.

1️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ laps complete ✅ A productive Day 1 for Max and the RB19, with a best time of 1:32.837 🏁 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/a5mfSgfUf7 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2023

Verstappen won 15 of last year’s 22 races and will be looking for his third successive title in 2023. The 23-race season kicks off on March 5.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second, 0.294s slower, having stayed on top for most of the session. Williams’ Alexander Albon was third and did the most laps (74).

“It’s always like the first day back at school where everyone is in the new liveries and seeing the cars in their liveries,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner of the first day with all the 2023 cars on track. together. “It was a sensible first session for us, I think focused on learning a little bit about the RB19, which is obviously an evolution of the 18. A sensible morning, lots of mileage and a good review.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said it was a productive first morning for a team that struggled last year with a mechanical issue that hampered it on straights and fast corners.

New Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also looked relaxed, saying: “The first feeling was good. The most important thing was doing mileage and we had no problems. We managed to stick to the race plan and everything is going well so far.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.