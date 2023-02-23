Russian government analyzes Brazil’s initiatives to end the war

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said the country is analyzing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s peace initiatives for the war in Ukraine. The Brazilian president has moved towards building the bases for an agreement to end hostilities in Eastern Europe. Brazil suggested to the United Nations (UN) the inclusion of an excerpt to this effect in a resolution voted and approved today (23) at the organization’s General Assembly.

“We take note of the statements by the President of Brazil regarding possible mediation to find political ways to prevent an escalation of violence in Ukraine, correcting miscalculations in the field of international security on the basis of multilateralism and considering the interests of all,” Galuzin told Russian news agency Tass. “We are examining the initiatives, mainly from the point of view of a balanced policy in Brazil and, of course, taking into account the situation ‘in the field’”, he added.

Lula has positioned himself against taking sides in the conflict between the Russians and the Ukrainians, and has even refused to send ammunition for the Ukrainian army’s tanks. In the evaluation of the Brazilian government, the measure would be understood as a participation of Brazil in the war. It was this stance that caught Moscow‘s attention and considered Brazil as a potential mediator.

The Russian deputy minister also highlighted the good relationship he has with the South American country, with whom he has closer ties in the G20 and in the Brics, the latter an economic bloc composed, in addition to the two countries, only by China, India and South Africa. South. At the same time, he praised Lula’s firm stance not to give in to US appeals to send ammunition to the Ukrainians. “We are seeing how Washington is putting pressure on Brazil. Such a position of sovereignty deserves respect”.