Insurance companies have already rescued 3,000 vehicles on the north coast of São Paulo

On the 19th and 20th, insurance companies carried out almost 3,000 rescue actions for vehicles affected in some way by the rains on the north coast of São Paulo, especially in the cities of São Sebastião, Guarujá and Bertioga. The estimate of the National Federation of General Insurance (FenSeg) is that another 1,500 calls should be made for Carnival Tuesday (21), depending on the release for circulation in some regions.

“We are waiting to release Camburí, Barra do Sahy, as was done with Juquehy yesterday (22). There is a very strong work of the federal, state and municipal government in the region. And we are waiting for these releases to be able to continue operations”, said today (23) to Agência Brazil the president of the FenSeg Auto Insurance Commission, Marcelo Sebastião.

The actions are concentrated in the cities of São Sebastião, Guarujá and Bertioga, and are being carried out by approximately 15 insurance companies. To reach the affected places, the insurance companies’ contingency plans include not only vehicles, tow trucks and pick-ups, but also special water vehicles, such as marruás and jet skis, since some neighborhoods were completely isolated.

Marcelo Sebastião informed that some insurers have set up bases in the region, to facilitate the communication process with customers, and also to receive service requests. He said that the rescued vehicles are taken to intermediate bases or pockets, located between the place of occurrence and its yard of full compensation vehicles. The objective is to make the removal faster.

He believes that the total rescue of vehicles in the affected areas will take between 15 and 20 days “at least”.

Marcelo Sebastião estimates that, so far, 30% of vehicles rescued on the north coast of São Paulo will receive full compensation, and the remaining 70% with some level of flooding are repairable.