Government releases over R$ 2 million for cities on the coast of SP

The federal government authorized this Thursday (23) the transfer of over R$ 2 million to three cities on the north coast of São Paulo affected by the storms that caused floods and landslides.

Of the total, R$ 1.3 million will go to Caraguatatuba, R$ 456 thousand to São Sebastião and R$ 284 thousand to Ubatuba. The ordinances with the transfers were published in today’s edition of the Official Gazette.

With the R$ 7 million announced yesterday (22) for São Sebastião, R$ 9 million have already been authorized to help the affected municipalities.

Resources can be used to purchase basic food baskets, cleaning and personal hygiene kits, mattresses, meals, mineral water, fuel and water truck rental.

Last Monday (20), the federal government recognized the state of public calamity in six municipalities in São Paulo: São Sebastião, Caraguatatuba, Guarujá, Bertioga, Ilhabela and Ubatuba.

The death toll on the north coast of São Paulo rose to 49, with 48 in São Sebastião, and one in Ubatuba. 38 bodies have already been identified – 13 men, 12 women and 13 children.

Rescue teams work to find missing people. The works are concentrated in Barra do Sahy, in the neighborhood of São Sebastião, where several houses were buried and people were dragged by an avalanche of mud in the streets.