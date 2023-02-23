Bolsa Atleta breaks historical record with more than 8,200 requests

Bolsa Atleta, a Ministry of Sports program, broke the all-time record for requests this year. A total of 8,621 scholarship requests were made up to 11:59 pm last Friday (17th), when the registration deadline ended. The total number of requests surpassed by 12.58% that registered in the unified notice of the 2019/2021 program, which until then had the highest number of requests since 2005, when the Bolsa Atleta was created in 2005. out between the 11th and 15th of April.

“We celebrated this registration record right at the beginning of our administration and the return of the Ministry of Sports. The Bolsa Athlete Program is already part of the reality of our athletes, who can count on the support of the Federal Government to continue dedicating themselves to training and competitions”, said Minister of Sports Ana Moser. “They are contemplated from the basic categories, which allows the younger ones to be able to continue training”, she added.

The program’s budget this year exceeds R$ 80 million for Olympic and Paralympic sports. The amount will be distributed among six scholarship categories: base athletes, student, national, international, Olympic/Paralympic. Depending on the category, the monthly fee ranges from R$370 (base athlete) to R$3,100.

The highest number of requests (5,535) was for the national scholarship category. Next are international (1,474), student (610), Olympic/Paralympic (441) and base (399).

Paralympic athletics was the modality that recorded the highest number of requests: 731. Then come Olympic athletics (613) and handball and swimming – both with 359 entries each.

Since the first year of the program, Bolsa Atleta has already benefited 31,985 athletes, with funds distributed through 87,873 scholarships.

The Ministry of Sport’s program also includes the podium category (reserved for those who stand out in the Olympic and Paralympic scenarios), for which R$ 40 million is earmarked. Registration ended on the 27th and the total number of registered requests will still be announced. To apply for the Bolsa Atleta podium category – monthly transfers range from R$ 5,000 to R$ 15,000 – applicants need to be among the top 20 in the world in Olympic or Paralympic sports. The list of recipients will be released on April 28.