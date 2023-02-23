SP: municipalities affected by rains will receive more than R$ 60 million

The federal government estimates that the funds destined to serve the municipalities on the coast of São Paulo affected by storms will be around R$ 60 million. The information was shared today (23) by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, who has an agenda in São Sebastião, with mayors of the affected cities and the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França.

According to Góes, the total includes expenses with the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian Army, and should increase with the presentation of relief plans for each municipality in the region impacted by the storms, which began on Sunday (19).

This Wednesday (22), the federal government released R$ 7 million to guarantee the continuity of humanitarian assistance actions in São Sebastião, the first city to deliver the emergency plan. The municipality, located on the north coast, was one of the hardest hit by the storms.

Góes reiterated what he said in a video posted on his Twitter account about the importance of also thinking about rebuilding cities and the victims’ homes. According to the minister, the disaster monitoring system in Brazil is “well structured”, but the resource suffered dismantling during the Bolsonaro government, which cannot be resolved “overnight”. In the video, Góes points out that the Lula government restructured the PAC Encostas and released R$ 10 million for the Ministry of Cities to allocate in housing actions.

“That [o sistema de monitoramento] It was an investment that started in the Lula government, inaugurated with President Dilma, and then there was a mismatch in public policies for disaster prevention,” said Góes.

He informed that there are currently, across the country, approximately 14,000 points at high risk of landslides and 4 million people living in these places, according to a survey by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. For him, the protection of the population, in these cases, depends on “a very strong articulation” with the local residents, who need to understand that they must leave their homes, if necessary.

ships



Minister Waldez Góes visits a Navy ship that serves as a base for treating the wounded – Denio Simões/Disclosure

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development was also in the city to visit the Atlantic Multipurpose Airship (A140). The vessel is serving as a base for medical care for homeless and injured people.

The entourage also communicated the creation of an office to centralize the actions of the folder’s task force. Yesterday, Góes met with the commander of the Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, to align the performance of the thousand soldiers assigned to the mission, who have occupations such as marines and health professionals.

“It is the largest ship in the Navy, a giant. It is known as a giant, even, it is ultra-specialized, multipurpose, and now it has been adapted for this emergency“, highlighted the minister.

The Multipurpose Atlântico will be berthed in the Port of São Sebastião, with the aim of easing queues at hospitals in the region, which currently give priority to serious health cases. The vessel was designed to control maritime areas, but also for humanitarian missions, aid to victims of natural disasters, personnel evacuation and peacekeeping operations. The ship carries skid steer loaders, ambulances and wheel loaders, which can help in case of unblocking roads.

The ship has the capacity to house a medical center, a primary reaction health stock, six Naval Air Force Command helicopters; three landing craft for vehicles and personnel, which can carry 35 people each, a boat for transporting personnel, for up to 20 people, and an operational boat of the Pacific type.​

In addition to the A140 vessel, the Guarapari cargo unloading vessel will be on standby. With a ramp, the vessel can be used to rescue victims in isolated areas.

Scenario

According to the state government bulletin, updated around noon this Thursday, 49 deaths have been confirmed so far – 48 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. 38 victims have already been identified, of which 13 are children. So far, the rains have left 1,730 people homeless and 1,799 homeless.

The Secretary of State for Health reports that 20 adults and six children who were victims of the rains have been treated so far at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast. Of this total, 17 remain hospitalized in stable health, five have already been discharged from hospital and four have been transferred to other units.