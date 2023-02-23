Justice creates group to develop national policy for migrants

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) created a working group to develop a national policy on migration, refuge and statelessness, when people do not have their nationality recognized by any country. The ordinance creating the group, which will be coordinated by the director of the Migration Department of the National Secretariat of Justice, Tatyana Friedrich, was published today (23) in Federal Official Gazette (DOU).

The group will have 60 days to complete the work, which will be conducted in the debate on migratory regularization, local integration, promotion and protection of rights, combating xenophobia and racism, social participation and international relations and interculturality. The final diagnosis will be handed over to the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and will be submitted to public consultation.

At least five public meetings will be held, one in each region of Brazil, with the participation of the migrant, refugee and stateless community, with the objective of collecting subsidies for the formulation of the national policy in the area.

Representatives of states and municipalities hosting migrants and refugees will also be heard, preferably through their Migration committees or councils, the National Committee for Refugees (Conare), the National Immigration Council (CNIG) and the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda).

Participation in the working group will be considered as providing a relevant and unpaid public service.

Representatives from different ministries will participate in the working group, from the State and Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, from the State and Union Public Defender’s Office, from the Public Ministry of Labor, from the National Council of Justice (CNJ), from the Brazilian Bar Association, from the High Commission of the United Nations for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Forum of Councils and State Committees for Refugees and Migrants and civil society organizations working on the subject.