Displaced on the coast of São Paulo will receive 20 tons of donations

Families displaced by the storms that hit the north coast of São Paulo (SP) last weekend will receive about 20 tons of donations from the Post Office.

The items are postal objects classified by the state-owned company as refuse, when they have undergone repeated attempts to deliver to the recipients, without success, and were not sought by the senders, nor by the recipients within 90 days, according to the deadline for complaints provided for in the Code of Defense of the Consumer.

In all, there are 20,957 discarded items such as school and office supplies, children’s clothing and household utensils. They are being sorted by Post Office employees and will be delivered to Civil Defense bodies and city halls in the region later this week, to be distributed free of charge to victims of heavy rains.



President of Correios, Fabiano Silva, accompanies the departure of the first donations of refuse, at the company’s headquarters, in SP – Post Office/Disclosure

This Thursday morning (23rd), 40 collapsible containers left the capital of São Paulo for the north coast of São Paulo and are expected to be delivered by late afternoon today (23rd). Transport is carried out by special lines and the Correios Press Office guarantees that “they do not have an impact on the regular distribution service of letters and parcels of the state-owned company”.

The president of the Correios, Fabiano Silva, accompanied the delivery of the first donations of refuse, at the company’s headquarters in São Paulo, and highlighted the relevance of the delivery: “This is a very important action that the Correios now performs to help the victims of this terrible calamity that hit the coast of São Paulo.”

Solidarity

In addition to donations of waste items, Post Office branches in the state of São Paulo are at the disposal of federal, state and municipal authorities to collect and transport donations to those affected by the rains.

According to Correios, the company already carries out the “Correios Express Solidarity” action. The initiative, nationwide, transports donations free of charge to victims of regions in an emergency situation or public calamity, officially decreed, any day of the week and time of day.

President Fabiano Silva spoke about the institution’s social responsibility. “With its role as a national integrator, Correios is able to reach anywhere in the country. Above all, they will always be available to the Brazilian population to help in situations like this. So, the action shows the solidary character and the social role that the institution plays in the country”.

Photo credit: Disclosure/Correios

Information for photo caption:

1) containers at the headquarters of Correios de São Paulo with waste items donated to families displaced by the rains on the north coast of São Paulo.

2) President of the Post Office, Fabiano Silva, monitors the departure of the first refuse donations, at the company’s headquarters, in SP.