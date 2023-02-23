The number of deaths on the north coast of São Paulo rises to 49

Today (23) the death toll on the north coast of São Paulo rises to 49, with 48 of the victims being from São Sebastião, and one from Ubatuba. 38 bodies have already been identified – 13 men, 12 women and 13 children. The region was hit by strong storms over the weekend that caused flash floods and landslides.

Rescue teams work to find missing people. The works are concentrated in Barra do Sahy, in the neighborhood of São Sebastião, where several houses were buried and people were dragged by an avalanche of mud in the streets.

The Regional Hospital of the North Coast, in Caraguatatuba, still has 17 people hospitalized in stable health.

Rio-Santos

Late yesterday afternoon (22nd), the last point on the Rio-Santos Highway, which was still blocked, at Juquehy height, was cleared. For now, traffic is cleared for rescue and service vehicles only. At other points, the road continues with partial blockages. In some places, the track has been eroded and there is only asphalt in one direction. At other points, part of the road is occupied by earth, logs or stones.

Reinforcement

The municipality of Santos, in Baixada Santista, sent today (23) a civil defense team to help with the work, especially in the neighborhoods of Juquehy and Barra do Una, in São Sebastião. The 10 servers are expected to help distribute donations and support survivors, helping already overstretched county teams.

Weather forecast

The north coast should continue to have rain in the coming days. For today, the forecast is that 35 millimeters of rain will fall in São Sebastião and Ubatuba.