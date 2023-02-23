Morata defends that racists be banned from entering stadiums

Atletico Madrid striker Álvaro Morata has said fans who chant racist slurs should be banned from stadiums for life, in the face of several incidents of racism against players in La Liga’s top flight this season, including repeated abuse directed at Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid.

Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. has suffered racial abuse from opposing fans on a number of occasions this season, with the latest incident coming during Real’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Saturday.

“The first time someone does this in a stadium they should be banned for life,” Morata told ESPN on Wednesday before Real host Atlético at the weekend. “It is unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football… I think it should be grounds for expelling them.” “We need to take the Premier League as an example. If a person does such a thing … he will not be allowed again at a sporting event. That’s how it should be here in Spain too.”

LaLiga has filed three legal complaints for racist insults during matches, including two episodes in which Vinicius Jr. was the target of abuse.

A Real Mallorca fan has been identified for insulting Villarreal’s Vinicius and Samu Chukwueze, LaLiga said, adding that police had heard the individual’s statement.

The third complaint was against an Osasuna fan who insulted Vinicius. The individual has not yet been identified.

The league has already filed eight complaints for racist chants or insults against Vinicius. Three complaints were filed and three others are still being processed.

