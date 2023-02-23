Rio-Santos has 13 partial closures due to the rains

The SP-055 highway (Rio-Santos) still has 13 points of partial interdiction between Ubatuba and Bertioga, due to the storm that fell on the north coast of São Paulo last weekend. According to the government of São Paulo, the last section of the road that was completely blocked, in Praia Preta (km 174), in the municipality of São Sebastião, was cleared in the afternoon of (22).

Traffic on the stretch, however, until 9:45 am was still open only for rescue vehicles and services.

The partial closures are in the following sections: Praia do Lamberto (km 61), Praia de Fortaleza (km 66), Praia Tabatinga (km 84), Praia da Cocanha (km 87), Praia de Massaguaçu (km 96), Praia da Cigarra (km 116), Toque Toque Beach (km 142), Guaicá and Toque Toque Beach (km 136 to 142), Maresias Beach (km 157 to 162), Boiçucanga Beach (km 164), Praia Preta (km 180 ), Praia de Boracéia (km 188 to 189) and Praia Guaratuba (km 203).

The SP-098 highway (Mogi-Bertioga) remains completely closed, in Biritiba Mirim (km 82), due to a broken pipeline. There are two other partial closures on the road: at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of a barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion.

Highway SP-125 (Oswaldo Cruz) also has partial closures: at km 11, km 13 and km 58.

According to the Department of Highways (DER-SP), by 9:45 am, 111.9 thousand vehicles that traveled to the north coast of São Paulo had already left the region, that is, 77% of the 144.6 thousand that were for the region.