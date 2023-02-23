Carnival holiday recorded 73 deaths on federal highways, says PRF

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) recorded 73 deaths during the Carnival holiday on federal highways across the country. According to the PRF, this number is 32% lower than that observed in 2022, when 107 people died on these roads.

“Recklessness was decisive in most of the occurrences: preliminary data indicate that at least 19 people died in frontal collisions, which occurred during improper overtaking”, informs a note from the PRF.

From the first minute of Friday (17th) to 11:59 pm this Wednesday (22nd), 1,085 accidents were recorded. The states with the highest number of accidents were Minas Gerais (162), Santa Catarina (117) and Paraná (102).

The accidents left, in addition to the dead, 1,260 people injured (26% more than in 2022), including 260 in serious condition.

Infractions

PRF’s 2023 Carnival Operation found 30,000 violations for speeding, 7,436 undue overtaking, 5,816 irregular documentation, 3,574 missing mandatory equipment and 3,438 drivers without a license.

Around 87,000 drivers were tested for drunkenness and 2,371 had been drinking before driving. They will pay a fine of R$ 2,934.70 and will have their right to drive suspended for one year.