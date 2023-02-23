Federal tax collection reaches BRL 251 billion in January

The total collection of federal revenues closed the month of January at R$ 251.74 billion, informed today (23) the Federal Revenue Service. The value represents a real increase of 1.14% compared to January 2022, discounting inflation measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In relation to Revenue Managed by the Federal Revenue Service, the amount collected was R$ 235 billion, representing a real increase of 2.16%. The Ministry of Finance said it was the best collection performance for the month of January since 1995.

According to the Revenue, the increase observed in the month of January can be explained, according to the Revenue, mainly by the growth in payments of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), of 4.82% (R$ 57.931 million), from Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and the behavior of current exemptions.

The main factors that, together, contributed to the result of Revenue Managed by the RFB, were the performance of the collection of Withholding Income Tax-Capital, levied on financial investments, which presented a real growth of 58.14%, in due to the increase in income from funds and fixed income investments; the performance of the Social Security Contribution collection, with real growth of 8.63% and the IRRF-Labor, with real growth of 13.31%, both due to the real increase in wages.

In addition, there were atypical payments of BRL 3 billion, resulting from the results presented by several companies linked to the mineral exploration commodities sector.

The Revenue also informed that, in January, there was a loss in the collection of PIS/Cofins on fuels in the amount of R$ 3.75 billion and the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) of R$ 1.9 billion, in comparison with the same period last year.