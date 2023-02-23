ANM creates rules to combat money laundering and illegal mining

The National Mining Agency (AMN) approved this Wednesday afternoon (22) new rules to combat money laundering using gems, gold and other precious metals.

According to the general director of AMN, Mauro Sousa, “the rule stems from a joint effort by the ANM with the institutions that make up the National Strategy to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering (ENCCLA), in particular the Control Council of Financial Activities – Coaf, aiming at a joint action by the State bodies to combat illegal mining and the crimes associated with it”

The norm establishes some important instruments for controlling mineral activity. One of them says that miners who operate legally must maintain a structured customer register, with various information, in addition to recording all operations carried out for a period of 10 years. They must also report any suspicious operations, based on a list that exemplifies situations that may characterize money laundering.

Companies considered medium and large – with revenues above R$ 16.8 million in the previous year – must implement and maintain a policy designed to ensure compliance with their duties as members of the System for Preventing and Combating Money Laundering Money and the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction – PLD/FTP, in a manner compatible with the size and volume of operations, and proportional to the corresponding risks.

“In this way, they must train employees, periodically verify compliance with the rules, obtain information about the purpose and nature of the business relationship, verify and validate registration information, etc.”, adds the rule.

Historic

The approval of the standard at the 48th Ordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board of ANM, which took place yesterday, is part of the various projects underway at the agency to combat illegal mining.

Resolution No. 103/2022, which came into force in October 2022, established the need for all first acquirers of mineral goods resulting from Mining Permissions (i.e., clients) to be registered in an AMN database.

Other ongoing projects, such as the Declaration of Economic and Tax Information – DIEF/CFEM, provided for in ANM’s Regulatory Agenda, will allow the agency to have monthly information on all ore purchase and sale operations carried out in the country.

In addition, the ANM signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement with the Federal Police, based on which it carries out specific inspection actions and the fight against illegal mining.