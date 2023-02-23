Ukraine says 71,000 suspected war crimes being investigated

Ukraine is investigating 71,000 alleged war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of the country. The Ukrainian government asked the United Nations to create a special court to try the crimes.

Pedro Sanchez

One day before the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, another head of state is visiting Kiev – the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, who was also in the cities of Bucha and Irpin.

The visit of the leader of the Spanish government to the Ukrainian capital comes a day after the Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, informed that the country is going to send six Leopard armored vehicles to Ukraine to be used in the combats against Russia.

“I return to Kiev one year after the start of the war. We will be at the side of Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe”, wrote Sánchez in a publication on social networks.

This is Pedro Sánchez’s second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war a year ago, on February 24.

The Spanish Prime Minister is the third international leader to visit Kiev this week, after US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

