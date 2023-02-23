Mega-Sena raffle this Thursday prize estimated at BRL 9 million

The six dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2,567 will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time) this Thursday (23), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo. The accumulated and estimated prize is BRL 9 million.

Normally, the draw is held on Wednesdays, but it was moved to today because of Carnival.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery shops or via the internet.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

prescription of prizes

According to Caixa, the prizes prescribe 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies).​​​​