Russian mercenaries say they received ammunition for offensive in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said on Thursday (23) that his troops had started receiving supplies of ammunition to intensify the fighting in Ukraine. The announcement comes on the same day that British intelligence services warned of renewed fighting in the towns of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, a day before the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

“Today at 6 am it was announced that the loading of ammunition has started,” Prigozhin wrote on the Telegram platform at the end of a meeting with Russian army leaders.

“Probably, the process is already underway. So far everything is on paper, but the main documents have already been signed”, he advanced.

The Wagner Group has, in recent months, been leading Russia’s battle for the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. However, the group’s leader has a long-standing rivalry with Russia’s military chiefs. This week, Prigozhin accused them of denying the mercenaries ammunition for personal reasons.

On Tuesday (21), the leader of the Wagner Group accused the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, of “treason”, blaming them for the shortage of ammunition.

“The chief of staff and the defense minister are giving indiscriminate orders not only not to send ammunition to the Wagner Group, but also for the group not to receive help by air transport,” Prigozhin accused.

During his annual State of the Nation address on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an end to internal rivalries on the Russian side. “We must get rid of any interdepartmental contradictions, formalities, grudges, misunderstandings and other meaningless things,” Putin said in a message to the political and military elite.

Already on Thursday, Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote: “Many thanks to those who acted in various ways: to ordinary citizens who did everything they could and to those, including in high places, who exerted pressure and took decisions to start delivering munitions to us. ”.

Prigozhin’s remarks on the supply of munitions come on the same day as a report by UK intelligence services warning that Russia is preparing for an offensive in Vuhledar, a town in eastern Ukraine.

According to the United Kingdom, Vuhledar has been the target of heavy bombing and the fighting has already reached the city of Bakhmut, about 150 kilometers away, where the Wagner Group has a greater presence.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this region, despite failed attacks in early February and late 2022,” says the British Ministry of Defense report, released this morning.

The UK believes Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, commander of Russia’s East Forces Group, is under intense pressure to improve the results at Vuhledar following sharp criticism from the Russian nationalist community.

“However, Muradov is unlikely to have a strike force capable of advancing,” the report reads.

The leader of the Wagner Group has remained out of the spotlight for a long time, with his more active role in the war in Ukraine only beginning to be noticed in the fall of last year. According to Western political analysts, never before has an unofficial figure assumed such importance in Moscow‘s international actions.

“He is praised and demonized at the same time,” explained Tatiana Stanovaia, an expert on Russian affairs for the AFP agency. think tank US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“He is what is called a ‘businessman of violence’, a figure who comes from the criminal background and who has always used rhetorical and physical violence to achieve his interests”, said Maxime Audinet, of the Institute of Strategic Research in Paris. .