Turkey identifies suspects in construction probe

Turkish authorities will deepen the investigation into construction companies suspected of violating safety standards, after the tremors that occurred earlier this month. The information was supplied by the Turkish Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu, who also promises the construction of cities “in the right places”. The death toll so far stands at 43,556.

So far, 564 suspects have been identified. 160 people have been detained since February 6, when a sequence of earthquakes hit 11 provinces in the south-east of the country.

“Our cities will be built in the right places. Our children will live in stronger cities. We know the type of challenge we are facing and we will come out of it stronger”, said Soylu.

According to him, 313,000 tents were set up to shelter the affected population, and the objective now is to install 100,000 habitable containers in the region most affected by the earthquakes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces elections in four months, has already pledged to rebuild the houses within a year.

There are currently around 865,000 people in Turkey living in tents and another 32,500 in containers. Three hundred and seventy-six thousand are housed in student dormitories and public boarding houses.

Since February 6th, the country has registered 7,930 earthquakes. More than 600,000 homes and 150,000 commercial spaces suffered at least moderate damage. Complete destruction or severe damage was the fate of 165,000 buildings with more than 530,000 apartments, according to Turkish Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

The first tremor, on February 6, had a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, leaving millions of people homeless.

The Turkish government on Wednesday launched a temporary income support mechanism and banned layoffs in 10 cities, in a bid to safeguard workers and businesses in the regions hardest hit by the disaster.

The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey has risen to 43,556. The previous balance was 42,310. In Hatay province, minister Suleyman Soylu said, there are still people under the rubble.

