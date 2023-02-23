Carlos Alcaraz beats Brazilian Mateus Alves at Rio Open tennis

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz debuted in the 2023 edition of the Rio Open defeating the Brazilian Mateus Alves by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 2 sets to 0, partials of 6/4 and 6/4). In this way, the number 1 seed in the competition, and currently second in the ATP (Association of Professional Tennis Players) ranking, shows that he arrives hungry to reach the second championship in Rio de Janeiro.

🇪🇸💪🏻@carlosalcaraz advance! After the break, the current champion beats Mateus Alves🇺🇸 by 6/4 6/4. He faces Fabio Fognini🇮🇹 in the next round of #RioOpen pic.twitter.com/UYDCGodhJc — Rio Open (@RioOpenOficial) February 22, 2023

Alcaraz had already left the victory on the night of last Tuesday (21). However, the confrontation had to be interrupted in the second set, when the Spaniard was winning by 5 to 3, because of the heavy rains that fell on the city of Rio do Janeiro.

The Rio Open organization then decided to interrupt the match, which was restarted this Wednesday afternoon (22). And Alcaraz needed only seven minutes to take the final victory. Even defeated, the Brazilian Mateus Alves, 22 years old, left the court happy: “Playing against Alcaraz on this court, with the Brazilian fans, my family and friends, will be unforgettable”.

In the round of 16, the Spaniard will face the Italian Fabio Fognini.