São Raimundo overcomes Cuiabá by 4 to 3 and advances in the Copa do Brazil

Brazil, Brazil / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

São Raimundo defeated Cuiabá by 4 to 3, on the night of this Wednesday (22) at the Canarinho stadium, in Boa Vista (Roraima), and secured itself in the second phase of the Copa do Brazil. This is a historic classification of Mundão, which for the first time exceeds the initial phase of the competition.

In addition, this is yet another surprise in the first phase of the Copa do Brazil, which last Tuesday (21) saw the victory of newcomer Marcílio Dias over Chapecoense.

And São Raimundo’s victory had an unlikely hero, defender Allan Rosário, who scored three goals, including the final one, already in second-half injury time and which guaranteed Mundão’s classification.

Tavinho scored the other goal for the team from Roraima, while Iury Castilho, Alan Empereur and Mateusinho scored for Dourado. São Raimundo’s next opponent in the Copa do Brazil will be defined in the confrontation between Parnahyba and Botafogo-SP, which will be played next Wednesday (1) at the Pedro Alelaf Stadium, in Parnaíba (Piauí).

Other results:

Caucaia 0 x 0 Tombense
Nova Mutum 4×2 Londrina
Falcon 1 x 3 Volta Redonda
São Francisco-AC 1 x 1 Ypiranga-RS
Marília 0 x 3 Brusque



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment