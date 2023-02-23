Northeast Cup: Ceará overtakes Fluminense-PI by 5-2

Ceará ran over Fluminense-PI by 5 to 2, this Wednesday (22) at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina, and reassumed the isolated leadership of Group B of the Copa do Nordeste. This victory left Vozão with 10 points after five matches

The visitors had goals from Jean Carlos, Erick, Guilherme Castilho, Vitor Gabriel and Arthur Rezende. The Teresina team cashed out with Gabriel Vieira and Carlinhos.

rout of the lion

Who also won with authority was Sport, which beat Bahia by 6 to 0 on Ilha do Retiro. The result left Leão in second place in Group A with nine points, three behind leader Fortaleza. The Bahian tricolor, on the other hand, remains with four points, in the bottom of Group B.

Sport ended up being benefited by Ryan’s expulsion after 14 minutes of rolling ball. With that, the way was clear for Leão to build a three-goal advantage in the first half, with Jorginho and Luciano Juba (twice).

In the final stage, Sport scored three more times, thanks to Sabino and Vagner Love (twice).

Other results:

CRB 2×1 Santa Cruz
Sampaio Corrêa 1 x 1 CSA
Railway 2 x 2 ABC



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

