Thomaz Bellucci retires from tennis after defeat at Rio Open

Thomaz Bellucci was defeated by Argentine Sebastian Baez by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 6-3 and 6-2), in the first phase of the Rio Open. In addition to the disqualification this Wednesday (22), the setback represented the Brazilian’s last official match in professional tennis.

After the defeat, still on the court, the São Paulo native, who was number 21 in the world in 2010, spoke of his decision to retire from professional tennis: “It’s hard to say, but I wanted to thank you. I did my job on the court and you supported me outside. I conquered much more than I expected and I can only thank my coaches and friends on the circuit […]. I hope I said goodbye in a nice way and that you enjoyed my last moments on the court. Thank you very much”.

Another Brazilian to fall in the competition this Wednesday was Thiago Monteiro, who was beaten by the British Cameron Norrie by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 7/5 and 7/5).

🇬🇧💪🏻 @cam_norrie on Wednesdays!! Briton beats Thiago Monteiro by 7/5 7/5 in 2h30 of departure and advances in the #RioOpen to face Hugo Dellien🇧🇴. pic.twitter.com/2KRxcARie3 — Rio Open (@RioOpenOficial) February 23, 2023

Brazil alive in doubles

In the doubles, the Brazilian Marcelo Melo and the Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal debuted beating the Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6/4, 3/6 and 10/7). In the next round, the number 2 seed duo takes on Argentines Diego Schwartzman and Tomas Etcheverry.

“We’ve known each other for about 15 years, we’ve trained together many times, we’ve faced each other on the circuit, but it’s the first time we’ve played in a tournament as a duo. The best thing about winning today is that we had good chemistry, each one did their job and we knew how to use the crowd in our favor”, declared the Brazilian.