Atlético-MG draws with Carabobo in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores

Atlético-MG drew 0-0 with Carabobo (Venezuela), on Wednesday night (22) at the Olimpico de la UCV stadium, in Caracas, in a game valid for the second preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores. Now, the teams face each other again next Wednesday (1) at the Mineirão stadium to see who advances in the competition.

Those who qualify will pick the winner of the duel involving Millonarios (Colombia) and Universidad Católica (Ecuador).

Even without striker Hulk, who was cut from the match after testing positive for the new coronavirus (covid-19), Galo was superior throughout the match, with the highlight being shirt number 10 Paulinho. However, the Venezuelan team did a great defensive job to hold the tie until the final minute.

racist insults

Before the ball rolled, the Atlético-MG delegation was the victim of racist insults from fans as they arrived at the stadium where the match was played. Shortly after the episode, Galo commented on a social network: “Clube Atlético Mineiro vehemently repudiates the racist and xenophobic offenses directed at our delegation during the team’s arrival at the Olympic stadium in Caracas”.

Soon after, CONMEBOL also took a position in relation to the attacks: “CONMEBOL considers absolutely unacceptable any manifestation of racism and other forms of violence in its tournaments. In May 2022, the Conmebol Council modified the Disciplinary Code, increasing penalties for discriminatory acts”.