Firefighters save more than 1,600 lives on Rio’s beaches during Carnival

The Maritime Rescue Group (G-Mar) of the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department carried out 1,646 maritime rescues across the state in the four days of Carnival. Around 120,000 prevention actions were carried out by lifeguards and 191 lost children were rescued.

Since the beginning of Operation Summer, on December 21, 2022, more than 7,000 maritime rescues, 434,000 preventive actions and 1,533 rescues of lost children have already been carried out.

Last Tuesday (21) two people drowned in the sea, which was undertow, with many ditches and currents. On Copacabana beach, tourist Karina Amaro drowned. She was 33 years old and came from Juiz de Fora (MG) to spend Carnival in Rio. She came from an excursion to the city and when entering the sea she ended up being dragged by a wave and started to drown. Karina was pulled out of the water by lifeguards, but she drank too much water and, despite the team’s efforts, she couldn’t resist.

The other death happened on Itaipuaçu beach, in Maricá, in the metropolitan region. Jack de Lima, also 33 years old, drowned when entering the rough sea and was swept away by a wave. Lifeguards arrive to use a helicopter and watercraft in the rescue, but the victim has already been removed from the sea lifeless.

Prevention

The Rio de Janeiro Fire Department reinforced actions to prevent drowning during Carnival. On days of revelry, in addition to the ostensive patrolling of the coast with aircraft, boats, speedboats and jet skis and the guidance given to bathers, the corporation also carried out approaches to revelers from blocks that parade along the shore. Cases of drowning associated with drinking alcoholic beverages before diving into the sea, for example, are common. The military positioned themselves at accesses to the beach, such as subway exits and bus stops.