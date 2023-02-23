Women’s team plays well, but loses 2-1 to the United States

The women’s soccer team was defeated by 2-1 by the United States, on the night of this Wednesday (22) in Frisco, in its last commitment for the She Believes Cup (friendly tournament held in the United States).

Even with the current world champions as opponents, who played as hosts, Brazil had a good first half, especially in defense, which did not offer many spaces for the North Americans. However, in the 47th minute, the United States went on the counterattack and the ball ended up being left to Alex Morgan, who hit from the left, from the edge of the area, to score a beautiful goal.

In the second half, the Swedish coach Pia Sundhage promoted some changes, including the entry of Marta. And Brazil began to create more opportunities, the clearest in the sixth minute, when Adriana hit the crossbar in the goal saved by Alyssa Naeher.

However, the United States were superior and managed to expand in the 17th minute with Mallory Swanson after a new counterattack. Even with the disadvantage of two goals, the Brazilians did not give up, and ended up reaching the goal of honor in the 44th minute with Ludmila, who entered the field three minutes earlier.

Brazil‘s participation in She Believes is part of the preparation for the World Cup, which will be played between July 20 and August 20, 2023, in Australia and New Zealand. The next commitment of the team commanded by Pia Sundhage is the confrontation, in April, with England for the Finalíssima (duel between the South American and European champion teams).