Champion: Imperatriz Leopoldinense celebrates the end of a 22-year fast

When the last notes of the battery issue were released, the table where Imperatriz Leopoldinense’s components were was taken over by a mixture of crying and screams. The ninth title of Rio Carnival Champion came after more than twenty years of fasting. The last achievement was in 2001. Since then, the school has suffered relegation in 2019, until it manages to return to the Special Group in 2022.



22.02.2023-Imperatriz Leopoldinense is champion of the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro Carnival 2023. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

Cátia Drumond, president of the Ramos school, in the north of the city, celebrated the school’s recovery story, which returned to the role of protagonist of Sapucaí.

“It’s a comeback for the school, with a new management, with a sensational new carnival artist, Leandro Vieira, the drum master, Luiz Alberto Lolo, and all the others. I just have to congratulate everyone and say thank you. It’s a lot of happiness. I am sure that Complexo do Alemão is celebrating”.

Interpreter Pitty de Menezes said that the title came thanks to the precise combination of technique and passion.

“It was very hard and serious work. The president reinforced the team, she worked with a lot of love. The community believed in the work, gave itself up and consecration came. This championship is for the entire Complexo do Alemão. For Ramos, Olaria, Bonsucesso, everyone who believed in the Empress. The dream came true”.





runner-up

Actress Erika Januza, drum queen at Viradouro, said she was not disappointed with the result. The school in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, was runner-up this year.

“It was a very emotional school parade. We have this feeling of accomplishment. Impeccable work. We congratulate the Empress, who put on a beautiful parade. And that’s carnival. We lost by a tenth, but we are very happy. I’m sure everyone will celebrate on the Viradouro court”.

In the next (25), six schools return to Sapucaí for the Parade of Champions. In addition to Imperatriz Leopoldinense and Viradouro, Unidos de Vila Isabel (3rd place), Beija-Flor from Nilópolis (4th place), Estação Primeira de Mangueira (5th place) and Academicos do Grande Rio (6th place) participate in the party.