Brazil receives Puerto Rico and can guarantee a spot in the Basketball World Cup

The Brazilian men’s team can stamp their passport for the 2023 Basketball World Cup this Thursday night (23), a competition that guarantees places at the Paris Olympics next year. The country faces Puerto Rico, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), at Ginásio Arnão, in Santa Cruz do Sul (RS), in the first of two games of the last window of the qualifiers for the World Cup. The other will be against the United States, next Sunday (26), at 21:10, in the same place. Victory in any of the clashes ensures Brazil‘s trip to the World Cup.

The top three in the final qualifying window qualify for the World Cup, scheduled to start on August 25 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. Brazil is currently in second place in Group F of the qualifiers, behind only the United States (see classification below). If they win both clashes in Santa Cruz do Sul, the team will finish at the top of Group F and will have an advantage in the draw for the World Cup keys.

For Gustavo De Conti, coach of the national team, the support of the fans will be an additional incentive for the team to conquer the long-awaited classification.

“The team gained a new mentality after the Copa América in September. There we had 22 days of preparation, and the players were able to understand the dynamics. We grew, we reached the runner-up and in the last window, in November, we played two great games against USA and Mexico. We want to follow this evolution, we were very well received in Santa Cruz do Sul and we want to return this affection”, evaluated De Conti.

The coach called up 15 players for the last window of the Qualifiers. The group includes experienced athletes who have already competed in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games (Vitor Benite, Marcelinho Huertas and Rafael Hettsheimeir), as well as younger players such as Yago Mateus, Georginho and Gui Santos.

The lineup for the match against Puerto Rico, with 12 players, will be defined by De Conti moments before the match. And who can’t wait for the game to start is wing/pivot Bruno Caboclo.

“Our team is confident, training well, getting to know each other better and better. And with several athletes having a great time in their clubs. who currently plays for German club Ratiopharm Ulm.

Qualifying Group F standings

1st – United States – 8 wins – 2 losses

2nd – Brazil – 7 wins – 3 losses

3rd – Puerto Rico – 6 wins – 4 losses

4th – Mexico – 6 wins – 4 losses

5th – Uruguay – 5 wins – 5 losses

6th – Colombia – 3 wins – 7 losses

Brazil squad squad

Shipowners

Marcelinho Huertas – Tenerife-ESP
Yago dos Santos – Ratiopharm Ulm-ALE
Elinho Corazza – Sao Paulo

Wings/Owners

George de Paula – SESI Franca
Vitor Benite – Gran Canaria-ESP
Gui Deodato – Flamengo

wards

Léo Meindl – U-Banca-ROM
Guilherme Santos – Santa Cruz Warriors-USA

Wings/Pivots

Gabriel Jaú – Flamengo
Wesley Castro – 123 Mines
Márcio Santos – SESI Franca
Bruno Caboclo – Ratiopharm Ulm-ALE
Rafael Mineiro – Flamengo

pivots

Rafael Hettsheimeir – Flamengo
Lucas Mariano – SESI Franca



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

