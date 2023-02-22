Last point of total interdiction in Rio-Santos is unobstructed

Technical teams from the State government and the Brazilian Army cleared, late this Wednesday afternoon (22), the last point of total interdiction on the Rio-Santos highway (SP-055), on the stretch between São Sebastião and Ubatuba.

At this time, informed the state government, the Department of Highways (DER) is carrying out the on-site inspection. Service and emergency vehicles are now able to travel along the road. The forecast is that traffic will be released to vehicles in general this Thursday (23).

The DER reported that on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055), in the section between São Sebastião and Ubatuba, the ascent of the mountain can be done by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System or Tamoios Highway, depending on the point on Rio-Santos (SP -055) where the driver is located.

If you are at Praia de Juquehy (km 176), towards Bertioga, the alternative route is just the Anchieta-Imigrantes System. For the driver on the other side of the total interruption of the SP-055, at km 174, the alternative route is only Rodovia dos Tamoios.

Between Friday (17), the beginning of the extended Carnival holiday, and 4 pm this Wednesday (22), the DER-SP Operations and Information Center (COI) counted 141,700 vehicles that went to the beaches on the north coast via the Mogi-Bertioga, Rio-Santos and Oswaldo Cruz highways.

In the same period, 104,300 vehicles traveled to São Paulo using the same routes. Mogi-Bertioga has been banned since Sunday (19). So far, 74% of vehicles have returned on these roads, informs the COI-DER.

Interdiction Points:

Total

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098) – The Mogi-Bertioga Highway remains completely closed due to a pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion.

Partial

Rio-Santos S (Rodovia Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego, SP-055)

Km 061 – Barrier drop (Praia do Lamberto)

Km 066 – barrier drop (Fortaleza Beach)

Km 084 – tree fall (Tabatinga Beach)

Km 087– fall of barrier and trees (Cocanha Beach)

Km 096 – Barrier drop (Massaguaçu Beach)

Km 116 – barrier drop (Praia da Cigarra)

Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Toque Toque)

Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque)

Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Toque Toque Beach)

Km 157 to 162 – barrier drop (Maresias Beach)

Km 164 – barrier drop (Boiçucanga Beach)

Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta)

Km 188 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia)

Km 189 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia)

Km 203 – barrier drop (Guaratuba Beach)

Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125)

Km 11 – Barrier drop

Km 13 – Barrier drop

Km 58 – Barrier drop

concession highways

The Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI) is in 4×6 operation – the ascent of the mountain is made by the two lanes (six lanes) of Rodovia dos Imigrantes (SP 160) and the descent by the two lanes (four lanes) of Anchieta (SP 150) .

There is slowness on the Rodovia dos Imigrantes between km 28.5 and km 27, heading towards the capital. In Anchieta, traffic is normal. The Cônego Domenico Rangoni Highway (SP 055) presents congestion from km 268 to km 270. The Padre Manoel da Nóbrega Highway (SP 055) presents congestion from km 270 to km 274, towards Praia Grande.

At the moment, there is intense traffic on the Tamoios Highway, which is in Operation Uphill – with two lanes of the Pista Nova da Serra and one lane of the Old Pista towards São José dos Campos and one lane of the Old Pista towards the Coast.

In the Castello Branco-Raposo Tavares System, on Rodovia Raposo Tavares (SP 270), there is slowness between km 57 and km 56 and between km 35 and km 31, both in the Capital direction.

On the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System and on the Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto Highway, normal traffic, without congestion.

admissions

So far, 19 adults and six children who were victims of the rains were treated at the Hospital Regional do Litoral Norte (HRLN). Of this total, 19 remain hospitalized in stable health. Two other patients have already been discharged from hospital and two others, one pregnant and one postpartum, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital. On Tuesday (21), two children, both eight years old, were also transferred to the São José dos Campos Regional Hospital.

Identification of victims

So far, 48 deaths have been confirmed, 47 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Twenty-six bodies have already been identified and released for burial. There are 10 adult men, nine adult women and seven children.

Currently, the security forces and The priority continues to help the victims and supply more than 1,730 displaced people and 1,799 homeless people throughout the State.

donations

The São Paulo Social Fund has already raised more than R$660,000 in resources for the purchase of food baskets and blankets for victims of the rains on the north coast. Since the start of the campaign, the agency has already sent about 55 tons of donations to the cities of Guarujá, Bertioga, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba and São Sebastião.

Those interested in helping can access the bottom link.

Water

Sabesp recovered the water systems in all municipalities on the north coast served by the Company: São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. According to the technical teams, services have been re-established, including in Boiçucanga (São Sebastião), one of the most affected neighborhoods, which is gradually returning supply to the 3,500 properties in the area.

The company continues to provide assistance with the distribution of free cups of water and supply of tank trucks. Any abusive pricing practices in the region must be reported to Procon.

Oversight

The Civil Police, together with Procon, will carry out an operation to inspect trade in the region in order to identify abuses reported by residents. At points where abusive prices are identified, police officers and Procon technicians will assess whether it is an administrative measure subject to a fine or a crime provided for in the Consumer Protection Code. In this case, in addition to administrative measures, criminal measures will be adopted, for referral to Justice.

Resources

The municipality of São Sebastião already has R$ 14 million for actions in response to the heavy rains and consequent landslides that have occurred in the city in recent days. In addition to the R$ 7 million already passed on by the government of São Paulo, on Sunday (19), the day on which the State Executive decreed a state of public calamity in Bertioga, Caraguatatuba, Ilhabela, São Sebastião and Ubatuba, the city will be able to count on more R$ $7 million from the Federal Government.

The new resources will be passed on through the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and will be applied to the acquisition of basic food baskets, cleaning kits, kits personal hygiene, kits dormitory, mattresses and fuel for vehicles used in rescues.