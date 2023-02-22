Government releases R$ 430 million for actions against drought in Rio Grande do Sul

Affected by the drought, Rio Grande do Sul will receive R$ 430 million from the federal government. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva authorized today (22) the release of resources in a meeting with ministers at Palácio da Alvorada.

The money will be allocated to the areas of agriculture, social development and civil defense. At the meeting, the government assessed the demands of mayors, deputies, councilors and rural workers’ organizations on emergency actions to face the drought in Rio Grande do Sul.

Tomorrow (23), a delegation of ministers will travel to the state to assess the damage caused by the drought. The Southern Region of Brazil has more than 300 municipalities in an emergency situation, of which almost 200 have official recognition.

It is expected that, during the trip, measures to help those affected by the drought will be announced, including an emergency credit line for small and medium-sized producers. In early February, a delegation from Rio Grande do Sul was in Brasília in search of help for the state.

In addition to the Minister of Integration and Social Development, Waldez Góes, the ministers of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira; of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro; of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, and the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, in addition to the president of the National Supply Company (Conab), Edgar Pretto.