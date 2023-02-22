Bia Ferreira starts participation in the Strandja Tournament with victory

Beatriz Ferreira and Abner Teixeira advanced to the quarterfinals of the Strandja Tournament, which is held in Sofia (Bulgaria), after winning their fights this Wednesday (22). The day was one of frustration for Tatiana Chagas and Yuri Reis, who were defeated in their fights.

Fighting in the category over 92 kilos, Abner Teixeira beat the Australian Teremoana Junior Teremoana. This was the second triumph, in the competition, of the Brazilian, who maintained a long invincibility that began in 2021. Now the São Paulo will face the Frenchman Dini Djamili. The fight is scheduled for next Thursday (23).

The Olympic medalist Beatriz Ferreira began her journey in the tournament by overcoming, by unanimous decision, the Chinese Yang Chengyu. Now, the Bahian will face the Indian Simranjit Kaur Baatth, in a combat scheduled for the morning of next Friday (24).