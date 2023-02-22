Flaw in the Meu Correios application exposes user data

Meu Correios application users need to update their password. A technical failure this week allowed undue access to telephone numbers linked to customers’ Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) numbers.

In a note, Correios reported that they had resolved the problem and reported the incident to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD). Even so, it recommends updating passwords for prevention.

“As soon as the situation was identified, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) was notified and new security measures were adopted to ensure the privacy of personal data in the aforementioned application. As a preventive measure, customers using the application were instructed to update their access passwords”, highlighted the statement.

The state-owned company did not report the number of users affected or the technical breach that led to the exposure of the data. Correios only stated that other company applications, such as Correios Portal, Tracking, Cep Search, Agency Search and Pre-Postage, were not affected and are working normally.

“Correios reaffirms its commitment to guarantee the reliability of its digital channels and the security of information, to promote the best experience for customers and national and international e-commerce”, highlights the note.

The company said it had made available the official service channels to answer questions. Customers can call 3003-0100 (capitals and metropolitan regions), 0800-725-0100 (for all of Brazil) or go to the website www.correios.com.br and talk via chat or the Fale Conosco channel.