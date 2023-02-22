Infraero airports expect to receive 147,000 passengers

Airports across the country record a lot of movement on the return of revelers to their home states this Ash Wednesday (22), after Carnival. According to Infraframerica, the concessionaire that manages Brasília International Airport, the flow is approximately 35,000 passengers for departures, arrivals and connections. In all, 257 landings and takeoffs are planned at the terminal in Brazilia, between 00:00 and 23:59 today.

The company reported that the most frequent flights are for passengers coming from Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Salvador (BA). And departures from the federal capital are in greater numbers to Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

The Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company – Infraero Network – expects to receive around 147,000 passengers this Wednesday and another 131,994 on Thursday (23).

To find out about movement estimates for some of Infraero’s airports, throughout Carnival, the person interested can access the company’s link.

Notices to Passengers

Due to the increase in movement during this period of Carnival, and to avoid missing a flight, Infraero recommends passengers to arrive at least 1 hour and 30 minutes in advance for domestic flights and three hours in advance for international flights.

Inframerica recommends that passengers pay attention to the list of objects that cannot be carried in hand luggage, in order to avoid disposal in the inspection channel and delay in boarding.

The use of the mask remains mandatory in airport departure lounges and inside aircraft, as determined by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Infraero also recommends hand hygiene inside the terminals, which are signposted and have been broadcasting sound messages and on information panels about the covid-19 pandemic.

In the lounges of airports managed by Infraero, the population can count on assistance and guidance from employees wearing yellow vests with the phrase “Can I Help/Can I Help You?”, nicknamed “amarelinhos”.

Travelers also have at their disposal three editions of the publication Consumidor Turista, produced by the Ministries of Tourism (MTur) and Justice and Public Security. The guides provide information on consumer rights and duties, such as carrying out check in, in person or via the internet; presentation of the boarding pass, online or printed, for entry on the flight; and whom to contact, in case of disrespect for consumer rights, among other information.