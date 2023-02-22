São Sebastião receives reinforcement in policing

The region of the north coast of São Paulo, affected by heavy rains on the 18th and 19th, received this Wednesday (22nd) over 300 military police to reinforce policing, informed the State Secretariat of Public Security. Now there are 462 military police engaged in search and rescue missions, which still have eight helicopters and five vessels.

In addition to the local staff, police from the Shock Policing Command (CPChq), the Military Police Aviation Command and Environmental Policing are active in the region. Road policing acts to ensure the safety of drivers leaving the coast.

Rodovia dos Tamoios (SP 099) implemented, today (22), Operation Uphill, in which one lane of the old lane and the two lanes of the new lane will be used to climb the mountain, towards São José dos Campos. The descent towards the coast is carried out by a strip of the old track. This afternoon, traffic is normal, with no congestion in either direction.

According to the state government, work to clear the roads continues. On the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055) five points were completely banned. The following sections are still partially closed:

Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque)

Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Toque Toque)

Km 157 to 162 – barrier drop (Maresias Beach)

Km 164 – barrier drop (Boiçucanga Beach)

Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta)

The highways managed by the Department of Highways of the State of São Paulo (DER) that still have total and partial interdiction points:

Total ban:

Rio-Santos (SP-055) – Km 174+500 – barrier drop (Praia Preta)

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098) – Pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion.

Partial ban:

Rio-Santos (SP-055) – Km 061 – barrier drop (Praia do Lamberto); Km 066 – barrier drop (Praia de Fortaleza); Km 084 – tree fall (Tabatinga Beach); Km 087– fall of barrier and trees (Praia da Cocanha); Km 096 – fall of the barrier (Praia Massaguaçu); Km 116 – barrier drop (Praia da Cigarra); Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Toque Toque); Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque); Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Toque Toque Beach); Km 157 to 162 – barrier drop (Maresias Beach); Km 164 – barrier drop (Boiçucanga Beach); Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta); Km 188 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia); Km 189 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia); Km 203 – Barrier drop (Guaratuba Beach).

Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125): Km 11 – barrier drop; Km 13 – fall of barrier; Km 58 – Barrier drop.

Crossing

The Waterway Department reported that the São Sebastião/Ilhabela ferry crossing was re-established this Tuesday (21), after being partially suspended between 12:50 pm and 2:00 pm. The reason for the suspension was to speed up the flow of vehicles on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-55), in the São Sebastião-São Paulo direction.

The conditions of the crossings administered by the government of São Paulo can be checked on the website of the Waterway Department or the department’s application, available free of charge on iOS and Android systems.

victims

So far, 48 deaths have been confirmed, 47 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. So far, 26 bodies have been identified and released for burial. There are ten adult men, nine adult women and seven children.

Currently, security forces give priority and continue to help victims and supply more than 1,730 displaced people and 1,810 homeless people across the state.

Health care

The State Department of Health (SES) informs that 29 adults and six children who were victims of the rains were treated, so far, at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast. Of this total, 27 are stable, one in serious condition and one patient died this Wednesday morning (22). Two other patients have already been discharged from hospital and two other people, one pregnant and one recently given birth, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital. Yesterday, two children, both 8 years old, were transferred to the São José dos Campos Regional Hospital.

In addition to reinforcing assistance, the Security Secretariat forwarded a set of inputs for assisting victims. 7,400 human insulins and 20,000 insulin needles, 36 ampoules of antivenom for snakes, 5,000 bottles of sodium hypochlorite, 940 bags of glucose, 900 bags of serum, 180 intravenous kits, 30 suture kits were sent. , 30 splints for immobilization, in addition to sedatives and other medications such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics, among others.

Water

Sabesp recovered the water systems of all neighborhoods served by the company in São Sebastião. According to the technical teams, services have been restored even in Boiçucanga, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, which is gradually returning its supply to the population.

Sabesp continues in the region expanding direct service to residents, assisting with the distribution of glasses of water and providing tank trucks – even in neighborhoods not served by the company such as Camburi, Camburizinho, Baleia and Sahy.

donations

The São Paulo Social Fund and the State Civil Defense Coordination have already sent 54.63 tons of donations to the cities of Guarujá, Bertioga, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba and São Sebastião. Only on the morning of Wednesday (22), 17.1 tons of donations were made to victims of the rain on the north coast of São Paulo.

Volunteers who are interested in helping with the screening of donations can apply to the Social Fund. Donations continue to be received in person at Avenida Marechal Mário Guedes, 301, in Jaguaré, west of São Paulo, between 8am and 5pm.