Tourist sector on the coast of São Paulo may have credit for recovery

The tourist sector on the coast of São Paulo will be able to resort to credit for the recovery of undertakings affected by the heavy rains of recent days, mainly in the cities of São Sebastião, Guarujá, Ubatuba, Bertioga and Ilhabela.

The Secretary of Tourism and Travel of the State of SP (Setur-SP) made possible, through a tourist credit program, an emergency line to assist professionals in the sector who need support to restore the infrastructure of their enterprises. The initiative, according to the government, is part of a series of actions to support the recovery of affected municipalities.

Pre-registration can be done through the secretary’s website.

Completing the pre-registration form contains a field called Purpose of Credit, which must be filled in with Emergency Rainfall, which will immediately call a team on duty who will contact applicants. Hotels, inns, restaurants and other companies in the sector can now apply for the tourist credit service.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting held last Tuesday (21) with the Secretary of Tourism and Travel of SP (Setur-SP), Roberto de Lucena, and the president of the Associação Brazileira Indústria Hotéis São Paulo (ABIH-SP) , Ricardo Roman Junior. The secretary stated that agile credit will help absorb the impact and help the region recover.

The package for those affected by the rains may contain several improvements in credit conditions, such as competitive interest rates, differentiated terms, flexibility in registration inquiries, guarantees with 100% Guarantee Fund and suspension, for 90 days, of payment of installments of contracts formalized by the companies in the region, along with DesenvolvimentoSP.