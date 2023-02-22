Temporal: secretary says that number of missing may be higher

The number of people missing after the rains that occurred on the north coast of São Paulo must be even greater than the 25 registered, according to estimates by the state secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite. “It is not a pessimistic projection, but a realistic one that there may be a greater number of victims according to reports from the Fire Department and according to the perception of those who were at the scene”, said the secretary, in an interview in the capital of São Paulo, this Wednesday (22) .

“Missing persons are those whose relatives communicated that the relative did not return home. The São Sebastião command post had a record of 36 people missing yesterday. Of these 36 missing people, there was a comparison with the identification list of the bodies and 11 people have already been identified”, explained the secretary.

“But, according to the report of residents, residents who would be with the whole family there in the place, mainly in Barra do Sahy [em São Sebastião], it may be that their houses have been affected and are buried. There may then be the possibility that no one missed some people and these people were victims of burial. We are making this projection because we were there talking to the residents”, said Derrite.

victims

According to a balance sheet released by the Military Police during a press conference held this morning in the capital of São Paulo, 48 deaths were recorded after the tragedy that occurred on the north coast of São Paulo and 26 people were taken to hospital in the region. Another 1,523 people were rescued.

“We have an operation there that will last 30 days in support of that community. It is a humanitarian operation that involves helping injured people, rescuing people who are buried and also driving on highways. Getting tourists out of there is also our job. We were able to make a significant removal of more than 40,000 vehicles from the region this weekend alone”, informed the commander of the Military Police (PM) of São Paulo, Colonel Cássio de Freitas. Today, he informed, another 120 military police were sent specifically to support this operation, adding to the 468 men who are already working at the site for search and rescue missions.

thefts

During the interview, the secretary denied that thefts or robberies of houses or businesses in the region affected by the rains are taking place. “There was no record, in fact, no record [de furto ou roubo]. But there was this concern on the part of that population”, clarified the secretary.

“Most of the residents of Barra do Sahy (in São Sebastião) are housed at the Verdescola Institute. There are more than a thousand residents. Even if the homes of these residents were not affected, the Civil Defense and Firefighters advise that these residents also stay at the Verdescola Institute until the illness passes and a new analysis can be carried out so that they can return to occupy their homes. So what exists, on the part of this population, is a first concern that the house will be looted. And also a resistance of not wanting to leave the residence”, explained the secretary.

According to Guilherme Derrite, the state government even went to court to obtain a coercive conduct if the resident refuses to leave the residence in a situation of risk. “But that hasn’t been necessary so far,” said the secretary.

Alert

The secretary also said that he does not believe that there were failures in the warning of rains for the population and lack of government actions to prevent the tragedy. According to him, what happened is that the rains that fell on the north coast were above what was expected by government agencies. “For our part, now it’s time to extend a hand and then, at the end of the operation, we’ll analyze whether there were, in fact or not, eventual calculation errors. The rains were higher than what was forecast. [que tenha havido erro nos alertas]’ he said.

The flood that hit the municipalities on the north coast of São Paulo this weekend is considered one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the state, according to the government. The storm was also the biggest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, with 682 millimeters and an incalculable trail of destruction.